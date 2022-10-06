Fantastic weather on deck for Thursday; opening of Georgia National Fair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will stick with Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon as the Georgia National Fair kicks off.

Today

Sunny conditions will stick around Middle Georgia this afternoon with minimal cloud cover. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s with ambient winds blowing from the northwest at 3-8 mph. Those planning to attend the Georgia National Fair today would be wise to bring some sunblock as the UV index is a 6.3. There are also not a lot of trees at the fairgrounds, and as mentioned above, cloud cover will be at a minimum.

Tonight that trend will continue once the sun sets. The wind will still blow from the northwest at 3-6 mph as temperatures drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s by Friday morning.

Tomorrow

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 80s around Middle Georgia. The day will begin clear, however some cloud fields and higher level cirrus clouds are likely to fill in during the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches from the north. Winds will be a bit stronger from the northwest as they blow in at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. No rain is expected, however.

Tomorrow night may very well bring the most cloud cover we will see in the next 7 days, and it won’t even be blanket conditions. Partly cloudy skies are likely tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the mid 50s. Ambient winds will blow from the north-northwest at 3-8 mph.

The Weekend

Both Saturday and Sunday will be fantastic weather for anyone planning to spend either day at the Georgia National Fair.

Saturday will also have a claim for most cloud cover in the next 7 days, but it will only be upper level cirrus clouds as a result of the cold front stalling a bit to our south (where have we seen this before??). No rain is expected Saturday afternoon as highs reach the low to mid 80s. It could get breezy at times with north-northwest winds blowing in at 5-11 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph in the immediate wake of the cold front. It should calm overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be a cooler afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud cover will also be at a minimum with northwest winds only blowing in at 3-6 mph. Overnight the clear conditions will persist as temperatures again bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

