Fans flocked to Academy Sports as soon as UGA won its second consecutive CFP National Title

UGA claims back-to-back football national titles, becoming the fourth team to win consecutive national championships.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “Last year, we got beat by Alabama. If you would have told me, ‘Hey, before you lose the next game, you will win two national championships,’ I would have gave somebody my bank account,” said UGA fan Brandon Dawson.

Luckily, Dawson didn’t have to give away his bank account to see another UGA national title. Still, fans just like him made their way to Academy sports to spend some of that money to get themselves some championship gear, this time which says back-to-back. However, the anticipation and turn out to buy the merchandise was less immense than last year.

“It was very different. For me, I thought it was going to be more people out here, and I think after halftime, I think everybody went to sleep,” said Academy Sports team lead Deandre Armstrong. “We definitely opened up quicker. Setup was easy, and we’re going to close early. It’s a great night.”

At halftime, the Bulldogs led the TCU Horned Frogs 38 to 7 and went on to win 65 to 7, the largest margin of victory in any bowl game ever. Many knew the game was well over in the first half, and some fans wanted a closer game, but others appreciated having none of the uncertainty like years past.

“Being in my 60s, I’m sort of grateful to have the relaxed win tonight. That was a great thing, man. It was awesome. Last year had me horrified. The Ohio State game had me scared. We needed this rest,” said UGA fan Tim Riley.

And every fan had one thought in mind for next year.

“We’re looking for number three next year,” said Clarence Riley.

“Definitely three-peat,” said Chad Simmons.

“Back-to-back-to-back,” said Tyler Smith.