Famous Mike’s updates the ‘Giving Board’

Mike Seekins says the new parameters are working better, and business is doing well.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Famous Mike’s is back to business as usual, after seeing a slump for several days last week.

According to wwner Mike Seekins, his business was uncharacteristically quiet for three days in a row.

He says ‘The Giving Board,’ which offers a free meal to people in need, was so popular paying customers felt like they couldn’t get in for a meal.

The popularity of the program was overloading the restaurant, so they’ve limited the times and amount of meals given out each day.

“We’ve been extremely busy, which just shows what a great town Macon is. The people in this town, they saw that, they came to support me and I guarantee you probably half of them bought a meal also, or two, or three, or four, or five,” said Seekins.

You can call the restaurant at 478-200-1122 to donate a meal. Or you can donate a meal while eating at the restaurant.

‘The Giving Board’ hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. There are 20 meals available for each time slot.