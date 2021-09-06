Family hosts prayer on anniversary of disappearance of Jesus Mancilla-Velez

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Labor Day weekend marks one year since the disappearance of Jesus Mancilla-Velez. He was last seen in Houston County on September 5, 2020.

Velez’s family held a prayer for him on Sunday. Velez was 35 at the time of his disappearance and lived in Warner Robins.

Family and friends gathered in Crawford County to pray for Velez.

“One year it’s a lot for us too, and we don’t have answers, I mean anything can happen to him,” Lizbeth Mancilla said. She is Velez’s sister-in-law.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Velez’s car was found on a dirt road in Crawford County. It had a camera inside that appeared to be disconnected.

Friends of Velez say they were shocked to find out their friend went missing.

“It’s the frustration to see, to think that I could’ve done something if I was there,” Maria Cruz said.

Friends say they’re posting Velez’s picture on social media to continue to gain support from the community.

Gisela Mancilla describes her brother-in-law as someone who was always smiling and friendly to everyone.

“He is a good person, always he’s happy funny and he loved to go out to eat and meet new friends all the time,” she said.

As family lit candles, Velez’s brothers said a few words about him. They say they have trust in God that the truth will come out.

“We’re still waiting for him, and we are still fighting to find him and we never want to give up, so we’re still looking for you brother, and we’re still waiting,” Leobardo Mancilla said.

Velez’s family and friends urge the public to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 if they know anything.