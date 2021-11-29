Family Dollar robbed with baseball bat

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on November 26, 2021 at around 9:36 p.m. Friday night. The incident occurred at the Family Dollar located at 2035 Shurling Drive.

It was reported that an individual entered the store demanding money and threatening the cashier with a baseball bat. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled on foot out of the store. No one was injured during the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.