Family Dollar in Macon robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Friday night.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Shurling Drive.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the store with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. After getting cash, he ran out of the store.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.