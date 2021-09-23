Fall weather and sunshine are back Thursday

The long awaited cold front has finally moved through Middle Georgia and we are already seeing cooling across the area.

Overnight, dry air will continue to filter in and we will start to see temps falling into the 50s by Thursday morning.

It will take a while for us to warm up in the afternoon after our cool start, and expect highs to make it only to the mid 70s.

On top of the cool dry conditions, rain will finally be ending (for quite a while).



The only real changes we will be seeing in the forecast through next week will be a slow warm up from the 70s to the mid 80s by later this weekend.

Otherwise expect clear skies and low humidity to stick around for a while.



Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Eighteen has formed and looks to strengthen pretty quickly over open water.

There are still some questions as to what is going to happen with this system once it gets closer to the US, but that is pretty far off.

Right now the forecast continues to be a good one for Middle Georgia through the week.