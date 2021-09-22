Fall is coming, but so are some storms

It has been another rainy, stormy evening in Middle Georgia, but we will finally be seeing an end to the rain by tomorrow night.

A cold front is approaching the southeast tonight that has already started to cool things off to our west.

As the front approaches Middle Georgia a line of storms will start to form by late morning/early afternoon.

We are not expecting severe storms, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Behind the front can expect cooler air, lower humidity, and dry conditions.



High pressure will be moving in behind the front and keeping us clear and dry through the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temps will be staying cooler than normal through the end of the week, with a small warm up over the weekend.



Next week we will start to warm back to around normal for this time of year.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry through next week (and potentially longer than that).



The tropics are still pretty active, but Middle Georgia doesn’t have any current concerns.

That being said, the area with the red ‘X’ could get closer to our area by next week.

We are just going to keep an eye on things, which will be easier with a quiet pattern on the way for the next week.