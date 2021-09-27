Fair Districts GA data shows Georgia is a swing state

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Now that the 2020 Census data is public knowledge, Fair Districts GA released its fairness tests to guide the redistricting process.

Fair District GA says Georgia’s population grew by a million people over the last ten years.

The group worked with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project to put the fairness tests together based on census data released in August.

The data came from the 2018 Governor’s race, the 2020 Presidential election and the 2021 Senate race. They say based on those elections, they consider Georgia to be a swing state now.

We spoke with Ken Lawler, chairman of Fair Districts GA, about the fairness tests.

“The growth in population tends to be in the urban areas, which have tended to be more democratic,” Lawler said. “The growth in population is with the minority groups, some of which tend to vote heavily democratic, so that’s shifted the trends in Georgia being a swing state.”

Fair Districts GA is hosting a public forum Monday night at 7 on its website.

Governor Brian Kemp made a proclamation for Special Session on Thursday that would include the redistricting process. The Special Session will start November 3.