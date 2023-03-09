Experience the beauty of Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival from anywhere with Visit Macon’s BloomCam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is gearing up for its annual Cherry Blossom Festival, and visitors from around the world are eagerly awaiting the sight of the beautiful Yoshino cherry trees. Luckily, even if you can’t make it to the festival, you can still get a preview of the blooms thanks to the Visit Macon BloomCam.

The BloomCam is a webcam that provides a live feed of the trees in downtown Macon, and according to Marisa Rodgers, Director of Marketing for Visit Macon, it is a popular destination for viewers all over the world.

“The BloomCam has been here for about four years,” she said. “It is the most trafficked page on our website, everyone looking to see a glimpse of when those first buds start to arrive.”

Each year, the Cherry Blossom Festival is planned around the projected time for the trees to bloom, with the largest population of trees located in downtown Macon. The BloomCam provides a unique opportunity for people to track the progress of the blooms from anywhere in the world.

The 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival starts March 17 and runs through March 26.