UPDATE: Expect traffic delays until ‘around midnight’ in Warner Robins following train, vehicle collision

The roadway is expected to be blocked until around midnight "with hopes to be open by morning business traffic at the latest," according to an update from Warner Robins Police.

MGN

UPDATE (6 p.m.) – The roadway is expected to be blocked until around midnight “with hopes to be open by morning business traffic at the latest,” according to an update from Warner Robins Police.

The flatbed wrecker has been removed from the crash scene, but the damaged locomotive is inoperable, so Norfolk Southern is bringing a locomotive from south of Warner Robins to remove the rail cars to the south on a side track.

Norfolk Southern will complete an assessment of the rail crossing and a temporary rail crossing will be established.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A train collided with a flatbed wrecker in Warner Robins Wednesday, shutting down Watson Blvd. East of 2nd Street.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which says the collision happened just after 3:30 on the west side of the railroad track near the Watson Blvd./Georgia Highway 247 intersection.

The wrecker was attempting to cross the tracks when the crossing arm dropped, and the driver was unable to move the vehicle. The driver escaped the vehicle before impact. No injuries were reported.