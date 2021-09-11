Eviction hearings underway in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Eviction hearings were underway Friday morning in Macon Judicial Court.

Cameras were not allowed inside the court room during the hearings.

According to Judge Pamela White-Colbert, there were more than 70 cases Friday with about 30 dismissals.

We spoke with one man who’s case was dismissed because he was able to obtain rental assistance.

“With the pandemic, you just don’t know what to expect, so to have government assistance that actually works, it just makes me very proud,” Martegus McCormick said. “It made me very proud. I get to stay in my house.”

Eviction hearings continue on Monday. They will also take place on Fridays for several weeks.