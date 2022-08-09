Evening storm chances remain high

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The recent pattern of storms in the evening and nighttime will continue today.

Today

We again woke up to some patchy fog around Middle Georgia, however we did not see as many low level clouds fill in as yesterday. This will allow temperatures to rise faster through the first half of the day. Highs are anticipated to be in the lower 90s for most of the region with a handful of spots sticking in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered cloud fields will populate the skies throughout the afternoon.

Storm chances will increase further as the day goes on with most of them likely taking place during the late evening hours. Rain persisting into the middle of hate night is also likely, making for some great sleeping weather. The overnight rain will likely lead to more patchy fog and low level cloud cover tomorrow morning.

Outside of the rain chances tonight will be mostly cloudy but calm. Lows will drop into the lower 70s with a couple of spots dipping into the upper 60s. Ambient winds will continue to come from the south-southwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Should the rain forecast for this evening and tonight hold true, tomorrow morning will likely be a foggy and cloudy one for many around Middle Georgia. Following that start, however, things will be very similar to today as highs again reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Storm chances will again be highest in the late evening and overnight hours, potentially leading to more fog Thursday morning.

Overnight conditions aside from rain chances tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and humid. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s, and ambient winds will come from the southwest at about 5 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

The current pattern will persist through the rest of the work week, however a cold front will dry things out a bit ahead of the weekend as well as cool things slightly. It will almost be a bit of a fall teaser, however more heat is likely next week. Our rain chances will be elevated more on Thursday and Friday in the afternoon as the cold front passes, however.

As of the last update Invest 97-L in the tropics has a 30% chance to become a tropical depression in the next 5 days. There are no other active systems in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

