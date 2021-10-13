Eudora Farms Petting Zoo offers fun learning experience at GNF

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Eudora Farms Petting Zoo is back at the Georgia National Fair this year. They hope to educate the community on the animals they brought.

Eudora farms is from South Carolina, where they offer a drive through safari experience. But they have brought a walk through experience to the fair.

You can see Llamas, Alpakas, Ponys and much more. And if you’re feeling brave, you can feed animals.

“A lot of these people, they don’t know what any of these animals are, and this offers the ability to learn about them. They can learn about their natural habitat, what they can do to actually prevent the deterioration of these animals and their habitats,” said Gregory Steadman. Steadman is the Manager of the Eudora Farms Petting Zoo.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. near the south gate entrance of the fair grounds.