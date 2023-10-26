Escaped Bibb County inmate Chavis Stokes taken into custody in Montezuma

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office provided this updated booking photo of Chavis Stokes.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chavis Stokes, one of the four inmates who escaped the Bibb County Jail, is back in custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested him in Montezuma around 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to Melissa Hodges, public affairs officer for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The 29-year-old was being held in the Bibb County Jail on drug charges.

That’s all the information we have at this time.

Stokes, along with three others—Johnifer Barnwell, Joey Fournier and Marc K. Anderson, escaped the Bibb County Jail on Monday, October 16. Barnwell, Fournier and Anderson are still on the run.

