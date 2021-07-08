Elsa moves out, but storms stick around

We have been dealing with rain and storms from Elsa most of the day in Middle Georgia, but we are finally getting a break.

The center of circulation has moved to the east of the area and any of our severe weather threats are done.



Thursday will bring a return of sunshine across the Middle Georgia, but we are still going to be dealing with tropical moisture.

The combo of heat and moisture will result in another day of scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon.

A few tropical downpours will be possible Thursday and Friday, but we don’t expect widespread severe weather.



Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with a line of showers and storms pushing through during the afternoon/evening.

Highs Friday will be returning to the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s.



The weekend keeps the unsettled weather around, as well as highs in the low and mid 90s.

Lows will be staying in the 70s, and unfortunately there isn’t much to push out the humidity through next week.