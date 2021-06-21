Eisenhower Business Improvement District seeks re-establishment

The EBID was originally established for a 6 year term in 2015.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Eisenhower Business Improvement District is hoping to be re-established for six more years. Executive Director Jamie Arnold, says if they are re-established, they hope to focus on marketing and business recruitment.

By forming the Business Improvement District, property owners pay a self imposed property tax that’s reinvested solely into the area. The EBID helped beautify exit 3 off Interstate 475. They have an agreement with GDOT to maintain the medians and rights of way along Eisenhower Parkway. They’ve also added 29 streetlights to major intersections, replaced blighted properties with new businesses, and improved security efforts.

“You improve these pieces of the puzzle and it encourages businesses to want to come to establish themselves in your area,” Arnold said.

Craig Craddock is the owner and operator of Chick-Fil-A on Eisenhower Parkway. Craddock says he was skeptical of the EBID at first and voted against it the first time. Now, he says he’s a fan of it and is on the board.

“It’s been huge for Eisenhower,” Craddock said. “I mean I’ve definitely seen less crime, a cleaner area, and the landscaping looks fabulous, which is good for business.

Property owners decided to continue with the Business Improvement District. They put forward a petition to re-establish the EBID for the next six years. Arnold says if they’re re-established, they’ll continue the beautification and security efforts. They’ll add in marketing and business recruitment and retention, and also focus on a market study to get input from businesses and residents.

“We’re all one community and once one piece of the community is doing well,” Arnold said. “The only thing that can happen from improving one part of the community is it improving the community as a whole.”

The EBID got the signatures needed from property owners and the initial approval of commissioners.

They will vote to re-establish the EBID at tomorrow’s meeting. There will be a public hearing before the vote.