Eiffel Tower reopens; COVID passes required as of next week

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower has greeted tourists for the first time in nearly nine months even as France introduces new virus rules to tame the fast-spreading delta variant.

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was ordered shut in October as France battled its second virus surge of the pandemic. It opened to the public Friday with “Welcome” messages flashing in multiple languages.

This week, President Emmanuel Macron announced that COVID-19 passes would be required to enter restaurants and venues like the Eiffel Tower. Starting Wednesday, all visitors over age 18 will need to show a pass proving they’ve been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from COVID-19.