EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Bibb County School District to require masks on all campuses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District made an announcement Monday July 26, 2021, that face masks would be required on all district campuses, effective immediately.

District leaders say it was an informed decision based on data and guidance from the North Central Health District and the CDC, due to the community being back to a level of substantial spread of COVID-19 that causes concern.

This rule applies to both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in all school facilities.

Bibb County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones had this to say: “A key goal for our District this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year. Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year,”

Some other COVID protocols that the Bibb County School District mentioned in their announcement includes that masks will be required on school buses, temperatures will be checked every day, class sizes will be back to normal as much as possible, and that large gatherings will be avoided with outdoor events and virtual options being explored as much as possible.