Eastman Tractor Supply teaches youth how to grow a garden

EASTMAN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Tractor Supply store in Eastman is inviting kids to learn how start their own garden.

The store is hosting a “Plant-A-Seed event” on Saturday.

The goal is to give them an opportunity to learn the basics of gardening. The store says it will teach kids how to plant a perennial butterfly garden.

“I think its’ going to be great because of all of us getting together you know having fun and just living life,” said store Manager Misty Brady. “It’s going to be awesome getting closer together and getting everybody closer.”

The Plant-A-Seed event is April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tractor Supply located on Indian Drive in Eastman.

There will also be an indoor Easter egg hunt.