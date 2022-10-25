Eastman man charged with murder after shooting in Chauncey woods

65-year-old Donald Wayne Kuni is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following the October 13 shooting death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto.

CHAUNCEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An Eastman man faces several charges, including felony murder, following the shooting death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto of Eastman.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says 65-year-old Donald Wayne Kuni of Eastman was arrested on October 18 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kuni is being held at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center.

The GBI says the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested its assistance around 11 a.m. on October 13 and that the investigation revealed Kuni and Hutto were deer hunting when Kuni shot Hutto in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.

Hutto was flown to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, where she died on October 17.

The investigation is still ongoing. Call the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 559-1130 if you have any information. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), by clicking here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

