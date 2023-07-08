Eastman Chic-King owner after fire: ‘We’ll get back as soon as we can’

Chic-King, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Dodge County, is closed indefinitely after a fire on Thursday caused extensive damage

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chic-King, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Dodge County, is closed indefinitely after a fire on Thursday caused extensive damage.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Eastman Fire Department received a call from 911 that mentioned the College Street restaurant being on fire. According to Fire Chief Scotty Whitten, there was extensive smoke, and all four corners of the restaurant were on fire when he arrived on the scene.

Restaurant owner Brannon Lynn says his family’s restaurant has served the Eastman community for more than 50 years.

“Generations have eaten here, and for this to have happened now, it’s just… just at a loss for words,” Lynn said.

The Dodge County, Wilcox County, and McRae-Helena fire departments were called in to assist with the fire, according to Chief Whitten. He says it took three hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters were on the scene until 7 p.m.



Since then, Lynn said he’s received hundreds of messages from the community offering their support.

“It shows that people still care,” he said. “You get support from the community. People still care, and it makes you feel good about what you’ve been doing for as long as you’ve been doing it.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Lynn says he’s uncertain about Chic-King’s future but hopes to rebuild the community staple once investigations are complete.

“Just hang in there with us and we’ll get back as soon as we can,” Lynn said. “That’s the plan.”



Fire Chief Whitten said the fire is being investigated by the Eastman fire department and the state fire marshal. No one was injured.