Chic-King, longstanding Eastman restaurant, heavily damaged in Thursday fire

Photos: Katie Shipley

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Chic-King, a longstanding favorite in Eastman, was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out early Thursday morning.

The fire at the building, located at 655 College Street, started just after 9:30 a.m.

“It definitely happened fast,” said Katie Shipley, the general manager of a nearby Domino’s Pizza restaurant.

Shipley, who says her business provided food for the first responders later in the day, says the fire started less than 10 minutes after she arrived to work.

As of 7 p.m., the cause of the fire and other details remain unknown. We’ve reached out to the Eastman Fire Department for more information and will provide updates as we get them.

Witnesses tell 41NBC crews were still on the scene Thursday night.