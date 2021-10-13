Early voting in Middle Georgia begins

Early voting goes until October 29th. Election day is November 2nd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Early voting started Tuesday across Middle Georgia. We spoke with election officials on what you can expect when you go to the polls.

Darius Maynard is the Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections. He says voters have the option to go to the Board of Elections headquarters, or the Elaine Lucas Senior Center. There will also be a sample ballot to look at ahead of time.

“I would encourage them to read the question. There’s a sample ballot that’s online. The Macon-Bibb County Elections website where they could read the question and do some research on their own if they would like,” said Maynard.

Andy Holland, Election Registration Assistant with Houston County Board of Elections, says Warner Robins and Perry residents will vote for Mayor and city council positions.

They have two voting locations. One at the Houston County Board of Elections, at 2030 Kings Chapel road. The other at the Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center at 233 North Houston Road in Warner Robins. Holland says they usually have a smaller turnout for local elections, but they’re just as important.

“We do encourage people to get out and vote. Your councilmen and councilwomen, and your mayors they do effect you in your local government in the city that you live,” said Holland.

Brandon Obear voted early at the Houston County Board of Elections. Obear says he tries to vote in every election, and urges others to do the same.

“Please come out and vote because the issues that most effect you everyday decides with the people that’s making the decisions from the city down to the district attorney,” said Obear.

Centerville’s local election was cancelled because only one person qualified for each race.

If you want to vote absentee: