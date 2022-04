Early voting in Georgia starts Monday, May 2

CLICK HERE to visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to access your voter registration status, your early and election day voting locations, and sample ballots.

Macon-Bibb County Hours/Locations:

May 2nd – 20th: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7th & 14th

Sunday, May 15th: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections

2525 Pio Nono Ave., Suite 1200 Macon, Georgia 31206

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center

132 Willie Smokie Glover Dr.

Houston County Hours/Locations:

May 2 – May 6 ((Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

May 7 (Sat) 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

May 9 – May 13 (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

May 14 (Sat) 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

May 16 – May 20 (Mon – Fri) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Houston County Board of Election

2030 Kings Chapel Road, Perry

Houston Health Pavilion Conf Center

233 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins

Central Georgia Technical College

Roy H. “Sonny Watson Health Sciences”

71 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins

North Houston Sports Complex

900 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins