Trailer crash causes detour on I-16 in Treutlen County

Georgia DOT contractors and engineers are working to solve the issue ASAP

Image Credit: GDOT

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says Interstate 16 in Treutlen County has been shut down in both directions. Therefore, traffic cannot access the highway from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

The detour comes after a large dump truck crashed into the SR 86 bridge. As a result, the bridge shifted nearly 6 feet. Georgia DOT engineers and contractors are evaluating the situation. GDOT designated eastbound and westbound detours, and encourages motorists to find alternate routes.

The detours are as follows:

Westbound detour:

Take Exit 78, and turn Right onto Highway 221 North.

Turn left onto US 80 West.

Go through the town of Adrian.

Turn left onto State Route 15.

Re-Enter I-16 at Exit 71.

Eastbound detour: