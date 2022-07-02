Dudley Little League baseball beats Warner Robins American Little League for District 5 title
Dudley beat Warner Robins 13-3 Friday night to capture the District 5 title.
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dudley Little League (10-12) baseball team is heading to the state tournament.
Dudley, the District 5 tournament host, advanced to the finals with a 19-0 win over Western and a 4-0 win over Warner Robins American. The boys beat Warner Robins American 13-3 in four innings for the title Friday night.
Dudley will represent the district in the state tournament in Cartersville starting July 16.
Dudley Little League (10-12) softball going to state, too
Dudley Little League’s softball team will also represent District 5 in the state tournament, which will be held at Warner Robins American Little League starting July 9.