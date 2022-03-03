Dublin VA Medical Center says so far, sterilization concerns haven’t caused any infections

DUBLIN, Georgia– The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin has provided an update concerning the current testing results following sterile processing concerns.

In early February, the VA center sent out 4,600 letters to veterans in Middle Georgia, warning any who had a procedure at the VA within the last year to get tested for blood pathogens like hepatitis B, C, and HIV, as some re-usable medical supplies had not been properly sterilized.

The most recent update from the Dublin VA says that testing is underway to identify if anyone who was treated at the medical center has contracted any of these infections as a result of the improper sterilization. At this time, they are saying that test results have not identified any confirmed cases of newly acquired infections.

The update also mentions that any tests indicating potential infections could happen for a number of reasons, including previous vaccination for hepatitis, or past exposure to one of the viruses that is unrelated to the sterile processing concerns. If positives are found, additional testing will take place to determine if the transmission is recent or older. The VA Center also says that findings from these additional testing will be used to make sure that any impacted veterans will be given appropriate medical treatment.

Any Veterans with concerns can contact the VA Medical Center at 478- 274-5400 for additional support or assistance.