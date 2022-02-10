Carl Vinson VA Medical Center discovers reprocessing irregularities

The Medical Center is alerting veterans about potential health issues after re-usable medical devices were not properly sterilized.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is alerting veterans about potential health issues after re-usable medical devices were not properly sterilized.

The Medical Center sent more than 4,600 letters to veterans around Middle Georgia. It says anyone who has had a procedure at the VA within the last year, is encouraged to get tested for blood pathogens like hepatitis B, C and HIV.

The VA is now conducting an investigation to figure out how the improper sterilization happened.

The medical devices could be scalpels, dental tools, and other equipment that doctors use multiple times.

Manuel Davila, Director for the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, says he’s working with the investigative team to get to the bottom of what happened.

“If there’s accountability to be had, it will be had. You know, I would like to think that our staff our doing everything that they can,” said Davila. “But in a situation like this, where there were concerns raised, if there is accountability to be had, we will certainly have it”.

The investigation will end on February 24. Until then, all VA medical staff will be replaced by a special team from Augusta.