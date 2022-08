Dublin VA celebrates WWII nurse’s 108th birthday

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center held a special celebration for 2nd Lt. Meta P. Monteleon Wednesday.

WWII Nurse turning 108

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A former U.S. Army nurse is turning 108 years old.

According to the VA, Monteleon is the oldest living WWII nurse.