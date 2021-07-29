Dublin Police Officer injured in hospital after crash with pickup truck

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — July 29, 2021, a City of Dublin Police Officer was sitting in his car when a driver in a pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the Officer’s car, sending them both to a hospital in Macon.

Caption Champion with the Dublin Police Department stated that the wreck happened sometime around 1:25 p.m., and that the officer who was injured is Sgt. Brian Scott.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the officer was was running laser on the north gore of Hillcrest Parkway when the pickup truck drove into his patrol vehicle, after which both vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest in the woods on the north shoulder of the road.

The GSP says that the officer sustained serious injuries but is now in stable condition. They also said that the driver of the truck was unresponsive at first, but is now in serious condition.

