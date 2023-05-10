Dublin man dies after being found shot on Kingsby Street, GBI investigating

A 26-year-old Dublin man died after being found with a gunshot wound on Kingsby Street on Tuesday, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now been called in to assist.

Photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI)

Jimquez Nikwon Smith was discovered lying in the road around 9 a.m. after a 911 call was placed by a passerby who noticed him. Smith later died at Fairview Park Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The GBI is actively investigating the case alongside the Dublin Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Eastman regional investigative office at (478) 374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.