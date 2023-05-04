Dublin man arrested for homicide

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 46-year-old man in Dublin was arrested and charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Kala Haynes.

Haynes was found dead inside of her home at 903 Greenwood Drive in Dublin on Tuesday, May 2nd, by another resident who lived there. The Dublin Police Department requested the GBI assist in the investigation of the death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 46-year-old Corey Shannon of Dublin, another resident of the home, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Haynes.

Shannon is currently being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.