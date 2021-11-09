Dublin High School’s One Act play headed to state competition

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin High School students are dominating the competition on stage.

After winning the One Act play regional competition, they are now preparing for state competition.

“It’s our third year competing in region one Act,” theater teacher Jeremy Ellenberg said. “Our first year we took third, second year was second and this year we took first.”

After more than a decade of not having a theater program at high school, the students say they’re hoping for a win this year.

But before they head to compete, Madelynn Rayner says a lot of work goes on behind the scenes.

“We memorize everything,” she said. “All the lines, we have to work in the blocking and props that we’re going to use. Then we go into making character choices as we become the character on stage, so it is a process.”

A process that for one student has become a form of art. Derick Mcrae a Sophomore at Dublin High School joined the program last year, just to have some fun. “It’s an outlet to just let things out and then for like a moment you just become someone else and you portray their feelings instead of your own.”

The competition is set for November 13 at Warner Robins High School.

Jennifer Baldwell, the Co-Director of the Drama club, says this is a long time coming.

“There was basically a drought in the fine arts program,” she said. “And we’re getting to a point where we’re feeling confident, we’re more sure of ourselves, we’re ready to get out there and compete.”

Georgia Military College will also be competing on November 13 at Warner Robins High School.