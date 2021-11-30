Dublin High School naming basketball court after Dr. Anthony Jaroy Stuckey

Dublin High School wanted to do something special for Dr. Stuckey and his family.

Dublin High school honoring Dr. Stuckey with naming the basketball court in his name

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been less than a year since Dr. Anthony Jaroy Stuckey, his wife and son died in a car accident.

“He was like a second father, because he never treated anybody different,” student J.T. Wright said. “He always treated us like we were his own, so we had that type of bond with him.”

Wright, like many other students at Dublin High, say they want to ensure his name is never forgotten.

That’s why the school is naming the basketball court in his honor.

“Dr. Stuckey did a lot of great things at Dublin” Wright said. “Not only with helping out with students education to help them graduat, but also on the court. He won a state championship and that’s something the basketball team this year is really striving to do for him.”

Dr. Stuckey attended Dublin High School and was involved in basketball growing up. Ben Smith, the school’s current basketball coach, grew up with Dr. Stuckey and played basketball with him.

Smith says Stuckey treated everyone like family.

“He wanted to see everyone do well,” Smith said. “He did his best to support everyone. He wasn’t a principal that only went in one area and worried about academics or athletics or this team and not that team. He did spread out his love and attention for everybody in here.”

Smith says he wants to make sure the students continue to keep Dr. Stuckey’s name alive.

“It’ll be a reminder that he’s not here, but also it’ll be a celebration of a great friend, father, husband and teammate,” he said.

A ceremony will take place Tuesday at Dublin High School. The school will unveil a plaque in honor of the family near the playground.

The school will name the basketball court in Stuckey’s honor at 6:45.