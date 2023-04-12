Dublin High School excited to welcome Dr. Michael Overstreet as new principal

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin High School is excited to welcome Dr. Michael Overstreet as its new principal.

Dr. Overstreet has been working in education since 1992 and served in administrative roles with Dublin City Schools for more than 13 years.

The school district announced the appointment of Dr. Overstreet on March 28.

“I think I bring the resources and the skills for our faculty and staff and our student body to excel academically and prepare our students for the world of work, college, and career readiness,” Overstreet said. “I think it’s a welcoming partnership with me coming in as their new principal. Our goal is and our vision is high achievement for all students in a loving, safe and secure environment.”

Students and staff are excited about the future of the school.

Career Academy CEO for Dublin City Schools, Ben Lanier, has worked closely with Dr. Overstreet during his time as principal of the College and Career Academy.

“I think it’s his time,” Lanier said. “He understands exactly what it takes. He has great relationships with students. He has great relationships across our district, and he has been part of Dublin City Schools for several years now. He gets it, and I think he bleeds green and gold.”

The school still mourns the tragic loss of principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey in 2021, but Lanier believes Dr. Overstreet will continue Dr. Stuckey’s legacy.

“Dr. Overstreet kind of understands the example that was set, specially first and foremost creating relationships with the kids,” Lanier said “I think one of Dr. Stuckey’s strengths was his relationships with the kids, and I think Dr. Overstreet is really really good at that.”

Dr. Overstreet will start his new role in the fall. Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams says Dr. Overstreet is exactly what the district needs to keep Dublin High School moving forward.