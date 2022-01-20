Dublin City Schools to stay open on Friday, despite incoming winter weather

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools will continue to have classes as scheduled on Friday, despite potential winter weather on its way to the area.

Local Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials have said that the potential incoming winter weather system on it’s way to Georgia won’t affect the region until late Friday or early Saturday, meaning classes should be unaffected by the event. The National Weather Service says Dublin and Laurens County have a 30% chance of freezing rain on Friday night, with temperatures expected to dip as low as 28 degrees.

The Region 4A basketball game between Dublin and Montgomery County in Mt. Vernon has already been rescheduled for Thursday night, the 20th of January, with the JV boys playing at 4:15 p.m., the varsity girls playing at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity boys playing at 7:30 p.m.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams had this to say:

“At this time, we don’t expect the weather to cause any cancellations/delays of class,” and “We are grateful to Mr. Laird and GEMA for providing up-to-the-minute information so that we could make the necessary plans to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff.”