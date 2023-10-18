Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams named finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Fred Williams, the Superintendent of Dublin City Schools, is one of four finalists for the 2024 Georgia Superintendent of the Year, according to the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA).

Photo: Dublin City Schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

According to a Dublin City Schools news release, it’s Williams’ second consecutive nomination “among the state’s top educational leaders.”

“This award is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and love shown by our students, our staff, our parents, and our Dublin City Board of Education,” Dr. Williams said. “I am humbled and honored to represent our community once again.”

Dr. Williams, who has served in his current role since 2015, has led the district through several “innovative practices” including the Irish Gifted Academy and the Dublin City Schools College and Career Academy. The district was also recognized as Georgia’s Charter System of the Year in 2019.

The district says the Class of 2023 achieved a staggering 97.7% graduation rate, a jump of 27.4 percentage points during his tenure.

Williams already received the 2023 GSSA Marvin E. Lewis Sr. Trailblazer Award. In 2017, he won the GSSA President’s Award. He also won the Dublin Laurens County Black History Festival’s Man of the Year Award in 2016 and the 2022 Pastoral Excellence Award.

The winner of the 2024 Georgia Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the Georgia School Boards Association/GSSA Winter Conference in December.