Dublin City Schools reinstate temporary mask mandate

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools will be requiring students and staff to wear masks for indoor activities effective January 4th.

Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams polled members of the Board of Education who joined with him to reinstate a temporary mask mandate after hearing updates and data concerning the surge in COVID-19 infections in Dublin and Laurens county tied to the Omicron variant and the South Central Health District’s urging for masks to be worn in school settings until the surge is over.

The mandate will be in effect until the board revisits the subject on February 7, or when the testing positivity rate in the area drops below 5%.

The state of Georgia had its highest single day total on Tuesday, of around 14,000 cases, with Laurens County’s test positivity rate going from 2% to 25% this week. The number of positive tests in Laurens County was 24 on December 26th, this shot up to 110 positive tests by December 28th.

Dr. Thomas Craft, the director of the South Central Health district recommended the mask mandate but also encouraged that students and staff opt in for weekly COVID testing, and to minimize visitors to the school.

Dublin City Schools still offers free COVID testing and vaccinations for students and staff.