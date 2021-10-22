Dublin City Schools graduation rate higher than state average

Figures show Dublin City Schools had a graduation rate of 94.16 percent.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the second year in a row, Dublin City Schools posted a 90-plus graduation rate. The Georgia Department of Education announced 2021 graduation rates Thursday morning. Figures show Dublin City Schools had a graduation rate of 94.16 percent. That’s more than 10 points higher than the state average of 83.7 percent.

Dublin High School also beat the state average with 95.93 percent.

Moore Street School had a graduation rate of 87.1 percent. The alternative learning school also improved its five-year graduation rate from 75.41 in 2020 to 91.67 this year.

“These figures are not just numbers, they represent living, breathing young men and women who are the true testimony behind these results,” said Dr. Fred Williams, Superintendent. “They, along with the hard work of our dedicated staff, show what can be accomplished when we all come together to work towards a common goal.”