Dublin City Schools to focus on mental, physical health at ‘Be Well Expo’

More than 20 vendors will take part in the first-ever Be Well Expo on Thursday, March 23rd.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools is offering a unique wellness event for students and their families on Thursday, March 23rd.

More than 20 vendors will take part in the first-ever Be Well Expo. The event is happening 5:00pm – 7:00pm Thursday night at the Dublin High School School auditorium.

District organizers say the goal is to provide families with mental and physical health support.

“This will open up families to be able to engage in wellness,” DCS Behavioral Health and Wellness Director Tonia Spaulding. “We gotta know how to take care of ourselves.”

The Be Well Expo will include prizes, games, food and activities. It is free and open to the public.

Dublin City Schools says the event is part of a continued effort to address the mental and physical health of students and their families. Over the past four years, the district has doubled its nursing staff, quadrupled its mental health counseling staff, and offered additional health services like free COVID testing and an on-site dental clinic.