Dublin City Schools selects teacher of the year

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools celebrated its teacher of the year on Thursday at the Laurens-Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Six teachers were nominated.

Superintendent Fred Williams says he’s thankful for all teachers do.

“This is just an opportunity to continue to put wind in the sails to those who give so much to help the very foundation of America,” Williams said. “The least we can do is recognize or say thank you for a job well done.”

This year’s winner is Dublin Middle School teacher Tamika Brown.

The district says it chose Brown because of the relationships she builds inside and outside of the classroom.

“I am just going to continue to be encouraging to other teachers and make sure to push them to be their best everyday,” Brown said.

Brown has been with Dublin City Schools for more than 20 years.