Dry weather continues Wednesday



It has been another pleasant weather day in Middle Georgia with temperatures around normal and plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will continue the string of dry days that we have seen since the weekend.

Sunshine sticks around for most of the day, but we will start to see a warm up back to the 80s across the area.



We will finally see a change in the forecast Thursday as a cold front approaches.

Humidity, cloud cover, and rain chances will all be increasing ahead of the cold front.

Expect a chance of scattered showers starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing through early Friday afternoon.

In general, I expect most of the area to start clearing out Friday evening, so it should be dry for high school football games.



The weekend will see more clearing and a small cool down.

Lows will fall back into the 50s for much of the weekend, but highs will stay around or just a bit warmer than normal.