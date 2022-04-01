Dry, cool weather returns to end the week



A cold front is moving through Middle Georgia this evening, bringing cool and dry air for the end of the week.

Clear skies will allow our highs to warm into the low 70s by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 15 mph.

Mid 70s are back for the weekend as we continue to see sunshine through Monday.



By Tuesday our next storm system will move into the area, bringing heavy rain and a chance of storms.

Some storms could be strong/severe with this system and lingering into Thursday.

Rain chances will be continuing through much of the rest of the week, with highs staying warmer than normal.