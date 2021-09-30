Dry and warm again Thursday



It has been a pretty boring weather week and we will be continuing that trend through at least Friday.

A weak, dry cold front will push into our area tomorrow, but in all honesty, you probably won’t even notice.

Highs will once again warm into the upper 80s and low 90s, with low humidity.

We will continue to stay dry through the end of the week, but changes approach for the weekend.



A cold front will be approaching by the end of the weekend.

This front will be increasing our humidity and our rain chances starting Sunday.

Heavy rain will be possible as the cold front slows over our area.



Along with the increase in rain chances we will also get a cool down for the start of the week.

Highs by the middle of the week will be cooling to the 70s as the front finally moves out.