Dry and pleasant Wednesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will warm even more as dry conditions stick around the Peach State.

Today

The sunny skies will hang around Middle Georgia all day long. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, however dew points will remain in the upper 20s and lower 30s, meaning humidity is remaining low as temperatures rise. There will be little wind today as it blows from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Tonight we will see the dew points climb a bit into the low and mid 30s as some cloud cover moves through Middle Georgia. Winds will remain out of the southeast at about 5 mph. These factors combined will allow for the first morning since last Thursday that most if not all of Middle Georgia doesn’t see sub-freezing conditions. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s across the region.

Tomorrow

A warm front moving through the state will raise highs into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. At the same time dew points will climb into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will blow from the east-southeast at about 5 mph under mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

Tomorrow night we will likely see some added cloud cover as dew points remain in the 40s. A couple of stray showers will be possible after midnight. Winds will blow from the east at around 5 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s across Middle Georgia heading into Friday morning.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will begin with a healthy dose of sun before cloud cover takes over in the afternoon along with a few showers. Highs will reach into the upper 60s as the warm front stalls out due to high pressure camped out over the Carolinas. This will slow the warming in the afternoons into the weekend, however low temperatures will continue to rise as moisture content goes up. Rain is likely overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, and as a result low temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s or lower 60s.

Saturday looks to be messy as widespread rain hangs around much of the day. Thunderstorms are likely, however at this time severe weather is looking unlikely. The SPC has highlighted a Level 1 “Marginal” severe risk for parts of TX, LA, and AR tomorrow afternoon, but no such risk was put out for Friday. A likely cause is a lack of cold and dry air feeding in behind the storms; warmer conditions are anticipated to carry into the New Year.

