Driver dies in wrong-way crash in Laurens County

A Chevrolet Impala was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

photo courtesy of MGN

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thanksgiving night in Laurens County.

According to an incident report, just before 10:00pm, troopers responded to a reckless, wrong way driver on Interstate 16. Reports show that a Chevrolet Impala was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

While in route, troopers learned that the Impala crashed head-on into an on-coming Volvo. The driver of the Volvo died from crash injuries.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.