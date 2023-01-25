Driver dies in car chase, crash along Log Cabin Drive

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office unit was pursing a vehicle for traffic violations around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly chase and crash involving a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to GSP, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unit was pursing a vehicle for traffic violations around midnight Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the driver made a right turn at the intersection of Columbus Road and Mercer University Drive, where a sign says no right turn on the red signal. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto Summer Hill Drive and onto Log Cabin Drive.

The driver then hit an unoccupied vehicle and became airborne at the intersection of Log Cabin Drive and Mercer University Drive. The vehicle overturned and hit a tree.

GSP says the driver, 26-year-old Rashaad Jones of Forsyth, died on scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.