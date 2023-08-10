Driver charged with trafficking marijuana, speeding in Twiggs County

On August 4th, a deputy stopped a gray Acura for speeding along Interstate 16 eastbound.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop in Twiggs County ends with a drug bust and the driver in jail. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Justin Taylor of Statesboro on trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and speeding charges.

On August 4th, a deputy stopped a gray Acura for speeding along Interstate 16 eastbound. The deputy searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana. The deputy reported finding 31 individual packages of marijuana in the trunk, weighing about 35 pounds.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the Twiggs County Jail.