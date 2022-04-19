Drive-by shooting in Macon leads to investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place outside of a house on Vallie Drive.

According to a witness at the scene, as well as confirmation from Lieutenant DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th.

The BCSO says that a house was shot at, but there were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing, but there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Stay with 41NBC for more updates.